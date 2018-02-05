Parenting advice in world where science fiction fast becoming science fact

Biznews’s resident genius, our colleague Rowan Polovin, has just returned from a few days in Israel where he was at mind blowing conferences exploring the impact of technological breakthroughs. From Chatbots to Blockchain, Healthcare to Mobility, Rowan immersed himself in the trends that point towards mankind’s likely future. His feedback suggests few pockets of the economy are immune to the disruptive wave breaking on the world of work.

This reality makes the toughest job on earth – parenting – even more difficult. Especially when those with the wrinkles are expected to guide those with hair toward the right careers. It’s not just call centre operators and taxi drivers whose livelihoods are at risk. Even old chestnut recommendations like lawyers, accountants, bankers and university lecturers are fast joining the endangered list.

My take is to encourage the future generations to embrace flexibility. Suggest they broaden their minds through travel. And urge them to up-skill like crazy by reading, listening and watching. Human ingenuity triumphed over the First, Second and Third Industrial Revolutions. But during those periods, adaptability was the difference between flourishing and suffering. It’s likely to be the same in the Fourth edition now upon us.

So your best parenting advice? Help the young ‘uns keep an open mind, to stay curious, rejecting no idea before properly investigating it. Because today’s science fiction is rapidly becoming tomorrow’s science fact.