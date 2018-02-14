WATCH: Defiant Jacob Zuma to SABC – ‘I won’t resign’

JOHANNESBURG — Amid drama over the ANC’s plan to recall President Jacob Zuma, the party’s former leader has been addressing the SABC in a live broadcast that has been made available on YouTube. He is facing pressure from his party to resign and a vote of no-confidence in Parliament tomorrow, but no announcement has been forthcoming from him so far. Judging by this interview, Zuma looked defiant and indicated that he’s planning on going nowhere. – Gareth van Zyl
Zuma calls South African ANC’s push for him to resign `unfair’
(Bloomberg) – South African President Jacob Zuma said the push by his ruling party for him to resign is “unfair,” in his first television interview since the African National Congress decided to replace him as the nation’s leader.
“I found it in a sense very unfair to me that this issue has been raised all the time,” Zuma, 75, told the South African Broadcasting Corp. Wednesday. “I need to be furnished on what I have done. Unfortunately no one has been able to provide what is it exactly that I have done.”
Zuma spoke after the ANC announced it’s preparing to hold a vote of no confidence in him on Thursday and to elect a new president. Calls for him to quit have grown since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as party leader in December.
The party wants a quick transition, so Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old lawyer and one of the richest black South Africans, can move to fulfill pledges to revive the struggling economy, clamp down on corruption and rebuild its image ahead of elections scheduled for mid-2019.