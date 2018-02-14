WATCH: Defiant Jacob Zuma to SABC – ‘I won’t resign’

“I found it in a sense very unfair to me that this issue has been raised all the time,” Zuma, 75, told the South African Broadcasting Corp. Wednesday. “I need to be furnished on what I have done. Unfortunately no one has been able to provide what is it exactly that I have done.”

Zuma spoke after the ANC announced it’s preparing to hold a vote of no confidence in him on Thursday and to elect a new president. Calls for him to quit have grown since Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as party leader in December.

The party wants a quick transition, so Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old lawyer and one of the richest black South Africans, can move to fulfill pledges to revive the struggling economy, clamp down on corruption and rebuild its image ahead of elections scheduled for mid-2019.