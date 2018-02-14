Zuma, master of delay, seeks extracting self-interest concessions – Horwitz

JOHANNESBURG — By the time you read this, the situation with President Jacob Zuma may have changed. But one thing that won’t change is Zuma’s personality: a persona that is hell-bent on protecting himself. Even if the ANC resorts to booting him out via a vote of no-confidence, one can expect Zuma to try and extract some kind of deal to protect himself. His time and political capital are running out though. And one thing that is certain is that the Zuma days are coming to a rapid end in South Africa. – Gareth van Zyl

By Errol Horwitz*

As each day passes the ANC digs South Africa deeper into a political quagmire of uncertainty as it vacillates in a sea of indecisiveness about how to best to remove Jacob Zuma as the country’s president.

If truth be told Zuma is calling the shots, meaning his resignation will be on terms dictated by him. Currently he, Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership are engaged in backroom deals in the hope of achieving a face-saving outcome. Zuma holds the cards when it comes to negotiating with him. The threat of a parliamentary no-confidence motion and/or impeachment proceeding will not deter him in the least. He boasts a track record of surviving multiple no-confidence votes, and if threatened with a further no-confidence vote and/or impeachment, expect his response to be an obvious one: “Bring it on”.

Zuma, the master of delay tactics, is once again playing the delay game to extract sought-after self-interest concessions. Time is on his side, and the ANC leadership knows it full well. One thing is abundantly clear in this unfolding political soap opera: The ANC leadership is running around like a headless chicken frantically busy issuing statements that are essentially meaningless. They are in uncharted waters with a man as street smart as Zuma who has no compunction in moving the goal posts as he deems necessary. But, sooner or later the concessions Zuma seeks will be met, followed by his resignation letter delivered to the Speaker’s office. One can expect wholesale discontent from the electorate when the concessions are disclosed, but it will be outweighed by Zuma no longer being a fixture at the Union Buildings, but rather a fixture-to -be in a prison cell block.

Zuma’s departure will leave Ramaphosa with the Herculean task of cleaning out the rot within the ANC government. He recently promised in a speech in Limpopo to root out the “rotten apples” within the governing party. A Herculean task indeed – even 100 Nelson Mandelas would consider it a foreboding task!

On the positive side Ramaphosa appears to have located his backbone through a number of pronouncements regarding corruption and the like. Now his talk must be transformed into a walk of reform starting with purging the cabinet of ethically and intellectually challenged good-for-nothings. Besides cabinet members, he must clear out the dead wood that litter government departments, and replace them with those who have a basic understanding of and commitment to public service.

Ramaphosa’s walk of reform must underscore zero tolerance to the looting and plunder of state assets. Those responsible must be vigorously prosecuted starting with the reinstatement of criminal charges against Zuma.

Then there is the plight of the economy. In this respect, Ramaphosa as president, will create political stability and the likelihood of an influx of foreign investment – necessary components for economic growth and the promise of employment for millions of South Africans.

The removal of Zuma has raised the hopes of millions of South Africans for a better and prosperous future. When a country undergoes a national crisis history has an uncanny way of singling out a great leader in times of crisis. By way of example, one has to look no further than Churchill, Roosevelt and Mandela. Ramaphosa finally fulfills the start of his political destiny as a leader, but will it be on a par with great leaders? Self-discipline, fortitude in adversity, integrity and political courage must guide him for “[he] cannot put [himself] under anyone’s orders”.

Errol Horwitz was a political activist in the 60’s, and returned to South Africa a few years ago, after residing abroad for more than three decades.