How Zuma’s exit will play out in Parliament – brace for 5 historic days in February

JOHANNESBURG — President Jacob Zuma made it clear in his interview with the SABC earlier today that he’s going nowhere, despite his own party recalling him. He’s showed his despotic tendencies, but his political career will definitely come to a crashing ending. If he doesn’t change his mind before the motion of no-confidence in him on Thursday and resign, his exit will be painful and clear-cut. Here is Parliament’s plan to deal with Zuma’s exit and the subsequent swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the budget speech. The plan stretches over five days, excluding the weekend in between. – Gareth van Zyl

Source: The National Assembly Programming Committee

All political parties in Parliament’s Chief Whips Forum (which met before the Programme Committee started) have agreed on:

1. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday 15 February 2018 to table, debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in the President

2. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Friday 16 February 2018 (MORNING) to Nominate and swear in a new President

3. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Friday 16 February 2018 (EVENING) for the new President to deliver the SONA

3. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Monday 19 February 2018 to debate and the SONA

4. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday 20 February 2018 for the new President to reply to the SONA debate

5. Plenary sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday 21 February 2018 for the Minister of Finance to table the Budget.