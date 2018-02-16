Time to rebuild now that Jacob Zuma is finally gone – OUTA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans will be rejoicing for several days over the exit of Jacob Zuma from the presidency. But this is just the beginning of a long road of trying to rebuild the country. Depending on who you speak to, the country has lost a decade. There’s a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, the country is blessed with strong civil society bodies like OUTA which has helped hugely with the fight against corruption. – Gareth van Zyl

By OUTA*

OUTA is relieved that Jacob Zuma has resigned and is no longer the president of South Africa.

“We note Jacob Zuma’s opinion and claims of having served the country as best he was able, however we disagree with his views, as he continues believe that he has done nothing wrong,” says Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO.

OUTA has provided sufficient evidence and reports to explain why it believes Zuma has been pivotal to the decline of jobs and investment during his reign.

We need not deliberate further on Jacob Zuma’s failure as a leader of this country for the past nine years. What is important now is that we get behind a new leadership that has expressed its intention to root out corruption and introduce policies and a climate that aims to attract investment and create jobs.

“We congratulate Cyril Ramaphosa for his patience and diligent handling of this difficult period. We also trust that he will move swiftly to reshuffle the Cabinet and remove those who were appointed by Zuma for reasons that defy rational reasoning but were clearly appointed to serve his own interests.

Dear South Africa. We can sleep better tonight. There's a Gupta behind bars, and a corrupt president just resigned. Tomorrow the work of turning our country around will start in all seriousness. Together we can do it. Nkosi Sikelel Iafrika #LetsFixSA #TogetherWeCanDoIt — OUTA (@OUTASA) February 14, 2018

“We also urge Mr Ramaphosa to ensure that the justice system moves swiftly to hold the many people in authority, including ministers, to account for their actions and participation in state capture,” says Duvenage.

OUTA will work with a responsible Government to provide evidence to help prosecute those implicated in wrongdoing.

Today marks a new chapter in the history of South Africa, with the most corrupt leader in our democracy now removed from power.

OUTA is a proudly South African non-profit civil action organisation, comprising of and supported by people who are passionate about holding government accountable and improving the prosperity of South Africa.

OUTA is the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.