Gigaba’s Last Stand turns a Budget highlight into disappointment

Spent a productive seven hours in South Africa’s Parliamentary precinct yesterday ahead of and immediately after the National Budget speech. Erm, make that five and a half because sandwiched between the intensive “lockup” study and getting my copy back to the team were 90 minutes lost in the traditional embargoed pre-address press conference.

This year’s presser was awfully disappointing. All five of the fellows on the podium facing over 100 journalists are bald. But outside of that, there is little similarity. Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago are class acts. But the former hardly got a word in while the latter literally didn’t.

Instead, finmin Malusi Gigaba took up 90% of the time vacillating between defending himself against a damning court judgement out that morning; and mouthing second half explanations on a subject he should leave to others.

His emotional deputy Sifiso Buthelezi, a Zuma-thinkalike, used the platform to do some political grandstanding. And SARS head Tom Moyane asked for more time before he was judged. It looked to me very much like the Finance Ministry’s version of Custer’s Last Stand. Thank goodness.