State Capture investigation led by SA’s “Thuli Madonsela of the commercial sector”

By Alec Hogg

Judging by those he is calling on for support, the judge who is heading South Africa’s Judicial Commission into State Capture certainly means business.

Yesterday SAICA announced that it answered Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s call by seconding its CEO Terence Nombembe for at least the next six months. Nombembe will lead the Commission’s investigations team.

There is surely no South African better suited to the task. The former Auditor General has a reputation for integrity and fairness, qualities instilled from childhood by his deeply religious teacher parents.

On hearing of his appointment, I had another listen to our interview of three years ago where Nombembe was described as “the Thuli Madonsela of the commercial sector.” Those 15 minutes left me feeling the key job in the nation’s most important ever commission of inquiry is in excellent hands. Have a listen and you’re sure to agree.