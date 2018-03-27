ANC moves to deal with damaging two centres of power

CAPE TOWN — The ANC seems finally to have grasped the stinging nettle of the ‘two centres of power,’’ where there’s an 18-month gap between the election of South Africa’s president and their own party president. That the status quo has a disruptive, painful party sting was dramatically illustrated, first with Mbeki’s ousting and again at the ANC elective conference in December. At the latter, the price of ‘party unity,’ was the handing to Cyril Ramaphosa of a dysfunctional broom with half bristles and half thorns. We’re certain to see further damaging scratches to the ANC’s wounded reputation as Ramaphosa tries to sweep clean the rampant and endemic corruption inherited from 10 years of Zuptoid misrule. One of the larger thorns is former Free State strongman and Zuma ally, Ace Magashule, who was elected Secretary General of the ANC and now wields serious political power. Ramaphosa is bound to be pushing for the informal talks the ANC has admitted holding to align the timing of the two presidential elections. The intrinsic tensions were initially masked when Mbeki was elected ANC President in 1997 while Mandela was South Africa’s president. That’s because Madiba effectively let Mbeki run the country until Mbeki was elected to replace the ageing icon. – Chris Bateman

By Amogelang Mbatha

(Bloomberg) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is in informal talks about aligning the election of the party’s president to that of the head of state at national elections, the party said.

“Has the ANC National Executive Committee discussed the alignment of the election of the party’s president to that of the election of the head of state at national elections? No,” Head of ANC Policy Jeff Radebe said in Johannesburg Monday. “Are there informal talks within the ANC about aligning the party’s election of a leader to the term of the head of state? Yes.” The ANC holds an elective conference every five years which has historically not been aligned with the national elections, where a new head of state is voted in. The 18-month gap between the election of a new leader by the party and the head of state’s term has created speculation of “two centers of power” within the ruling party. Some members of the ANC have called for the alignment of the term for a head of state and the election of a new party head to reduce confusion and align the party and the state administration. The party also intends to amend the Competition Act to promote faster, inclusive growth and transformation, Radebe said.