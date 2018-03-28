Hain’s tie-up with controversial Zunaid Moti is “part of helping Zimbabwe”

Many of his admirers were surprised to hear that anti-Apartheid crusader and Zupta-slayer Lord Peter Hain had become a “special advisor” to controversial entrepreneur Zunaid Moti. It seems the strangest of matches.

I last engaged with Moti in 2012 after his house had been raided by the SA Police, when he was very much in crime-fighting Paul O’Sullivan’s sights. But O’Sullivan tells me the matter that brought them head-to-head was resolved after Moti provided “exculpatory” evidence which proved he was not involved.

Hain says the Moti Group, which has big interests in Zim and is close to the new president, has the potential to be part of the embattled nation’s solution. O’Sullivan introduced Hain to Moti after he personally audited thousands of pages detailing the Moti Group’s dealings in Zimbabwe.

Having been denounced by Mugabe as an enemy, Hain says his role with the Moti group, “is to assist in helping Zimbabwe turn away from its Mugabe past and become liberated from poverty, state sponsored corruption and oppression. I have been assured that the Moti group is pursuing the same objectives and will stay involved as its special adviser whilst that remains the case.”

People with the public records of Hain and O’Sullivan deserve the benefit of our doubt, even when their actions seem strange. What also counts here is how they have publicly declared a relationship that could have been kept under wraps. Besides, Moti wouldn’t be the first African business mogul to clean up his media image after a wayward start.

