Clem Sunter gives SA’s 5% GDP growth High Road a better than even chance

With so much noise about, one needs to look in the right places for answers. And when it comes to the economic future of South Africa under president Cyril Ramaphosa, there are few better positioned to guide us than a direct adversary from his old labour union days, former Anglo exec turned futurist Clem Sunter.

Sunter’s assessment in a piece he wrote for Fin24: “If he shows the positive qualities which I know he has from frequent meetings with him when he was the leader of the NUM, we have a chance of moving back once more to the High Road trajectory. If he is overwhelmed by internal divisions inside his own party, or by outside forces which render him powerless, the Low Road beckons with an extreme ending not to be dismissed.”

Clem puts the High Road probability at 60%. But says this will require skilful addressing of six issues: firm treatment of the corrupt; a turnaround in the education system; inclusive leadership; replicating rather than eliminating SA’s pockets of excellence; opening the economy to everyone; and sensible management of land reform.

Get those right, he says, and SA is on track for the 5% economic growth rate needed to make a meaningful and sustained dent in unemployment. Mess up on those six key challenges and the current Low Road will continue. Some good news in all this, though, is Sunter puts the prospect of the country declining to Zimbabwe-like chaos at just 10%. Ahead of the ANC’s December vote that would have seemed hugely conservative.