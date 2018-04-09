SA cities on the brink of collapse – Nene’s dire warning

CAPE TOWN — Beware of those who shoot the bearer of bad tidings – our infamous former President Jacob Zuma did it to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene two years ago, so let’s look out for who has Nene in the crosshairs today. That’s probably the quickest way to identify the white ants in the rotting timber that represents so many of our dysfunctional and financially failing municipalities across the land. Nene, who refused to go along with Zuma and his Zuptoid’s nefarious plans at the height of their State Capture machinations, on Monday told city managers that several cities are on the brink of collapse. While not exactly promising to fully bankroll the ongoing ineptitude which replaced appropriate skills and experience with cadre deployment, Nene reassured the nation that he will help ensure this collapse doesn’t happen. We’re hoping like mad that he’ll do what Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi did some five years ago; that is conducting a full skills audit across relevant facilities, lay-off the dead wood and re-open top posts based on skills and experience. It’s a costly exercise but try costing the full financial rescue of ongoing municipal mismanagement across our country. They simply don’t compare. – Chris Bateman

By Ana Monteiro

(Bloomberg) — Some South African cities are “on the brink of collapse” and “can’t be allowed to fail,” Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said.

Some municipalities need to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin, he told city managers at a seminar in Johannesburg Monday. Slow economic growth and years of mismanagement at some state companies and municipalities have weighed on government revenue and stretched the nation’s finances. Delinquent cities owe utility companies such as power provider Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. billions of rand, worsening their ability to deliver services. Support for the ruling African National Congress fell in local elections in 2016, with the party losing control of the capital, Pretoria, and the financial hub, Johannesburg. Disenchanted voters fled to opposition parties amid increasing protests over a lack of services such as housing, water and sanitation, an unemployment rate of about 27 percent.