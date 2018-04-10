A meander into Christ’s College uncovers a delicious irony

Life is full of ironies. We travelled the couple hours to Cambridge over the weekend, to support a Saffer friend’s small restaurant opening. As one does. Along the way we took time to discover the historic old town, which like university rival Oxford, was mostly untouched by German bombing during World War Two. Legend has it that Adolf Hitler intended making Oxford the capital of England once his troops had captured the island. Cambridge was apparently of little military relevance.

While exploring the grand old buildings, we meandered into the famous Cambridge University college Christ’s College, named for Jesus Christ in 1505 after being founded in 1437 as God’s House. Among its graduates is Indian billionaire Yusuf Hamied, who built generics powerhouse Cipla and duly bestowed a learning centre within the college bearing his name.

By far the most famous graduate of the 12th of Cambridge University’s historic colleges, was anthropologist Charles Darwin. A magnificent bronze of the young Darwin is the centrepiece of the college’s contemplative garden.

Ironically, it was Darwin’s learning at Christ’s College that qualified him to become the “gentleman’s companion” for Flag Lieutenant Robert FitzRoy of the HMS Beagle – propelling him into a five year journey of discovery where he started developing theories of evolution which was to cause such trouble for so many who devoted themselves to the organised religion serving the one after whom his alma mater is named.