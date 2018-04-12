An idea springing from a seven hour road trip

Yesterday’s delayed flight which meant I’d miss the connection became the opportunity for a seven hour road trip adventure from Bloem to Nelspruit. And a bunch of new learnings.

One cannot miss the obvious potential when you drive through this vast and beautiful country. The national roads are in great shape and, compared with Europe, peacefully quiet.

Overlay a competitive exchange rate and the incredible friendly people one meets along the way, I can’t help feeling SA is missing a big tourism trick.

So how’s this for a novel idea? Instead of pouring billions into an antiquated attempt to create an industrial complex, lend that money to create hundreds of owner-operated tour buses. There’s more than enough road – and country – to go around. And if you build it, they (the tourists) will surely come.