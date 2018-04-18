Ex-Eskom CEO Brian Molefe must pay back the pension money; R11m by Friday

JOHANNESBURG — It’s clear that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is doing everything in his power not to pay back the illicit pension payout that he received from the power utility. He received R30m from Eskom and has been ordered to pay R11m by Friday. At least the courts are reminding him that he received this money illegally and owes it back to taxpayers. Solidarity here also raises a good point. Molefe literally can’t forever fund appeals of a court ruling regarding this matter and he’ll ultimately, one day, have to pay the money back. – Gareth van Zyl

Solidarity media statement:

Solidarity said today at the High Court in Pretoria that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was unnecessarily abusing court processes to delay the repayment of the money illegally obtained by him.

This was after Molefe’s application for leave to appeal was today dismissed with costs after an earlier court ruling that pension payments made to Molefe were unlawful and that he had to repay the money within 24 hours.

“It is an evil day when high profile South Africans abuse court processes to defend unlawful actions that have enriched them. According to us, Molefe’s actions fit the definition of corruption,” said Solidarity CEO Dr Dirk Hermann.

Solidarity has already filed criminal charges against Molefe and former Eskom Chairperson, Ben Ngubane, and is waiting for further action by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority.

According to Hermann, there should not be a court case. “Mr Molefe should hang his head in shame and apologise to South Africa. He is doing the opposite by trying to defend an unlawful action,” said Hermann.

“He deliberately made misrepresentations to enrich himself at the expense of Eskom and taxpayers. He took from everyone in South Africa. Taxpayers are fed-up with tax plunderers, and unfortunately this definition fits Mr Molefe. Molefe already has a cost order against him. He should understand that he is no longer litigating with tax money and that Number One is gone. His legal costs will only increase.

“The basis of Molefe’s argument in court was that South Africa should not have believed him when he said that he resigned in the public interest. He argued that he retired afterwards. We now know that he actually resigned, but his motivation for that was not in the public interest,” Hermann said.

