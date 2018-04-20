Steinhoff activists should beware what they’re wishing for

Steinhoff’s eagerly anticipated AGM will be held this afternoon at the Sheraton Hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Notable absentees are disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste – seen last week piloting his Bentley 4×4 around the Southern Cape – and his mentor, former chairman Christo Wiese. Ditto most of those who joined them at the boardroom table, the bulk of whom ducked soon after the scandal broke.

Of Steinhoff’s old directors, only acting chairman Heather Sonn, audit committee chair Steve Booysen and the founder’s daughter Angela Kruger-Steinhoff are offering themselves for re-election today. They have somehow convinced another five other brave souls to also stand for election to Steinhoff’s supervisory board.

Some activists are demanding the replacement of auditors Deloitte and all members of the former board, including the doughty trio. That is short-sighted. Appointing new auditors and fresh directors will only delay the clean-up. Any new auditor will take time to get to a handle on the chaos. And based on their CVs, although competent, none of the proposed new directors have tackled anything approaching this level of complexity.

Now is a time for cool heads, not revenge-driven emotion. Those Steinhoff shareholders voting today need to be careful of what they wish for.