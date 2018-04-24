Pay attention: Practical advice for all from the world’s richest man

The just-released 2018 edition of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos’s annual letter to shareholders is a “must read”. It contains excellent advice freely shared by the business genius whose ideas created a 560 000 employee company that’s worth twice South Africa’s GDP.

Bezos likes to dedicate the first part of his letter to practical suggestions which can be applied to any business. This year he looks at meeting the challenge posed by our networked world’s “divinely discontent” customers: “Their expectations are never static – they go up.”

He goes into some detail and offers practical examples on how the secret to achieving comes through building a corporate culture of high standards. But explains that they must also be teachable; domain specific; recognisable; and have realisable scope.

Bezos concludes: “For us, these work at all levels of detail. We hope they help you too.” It’s hard to see how they won’t. Biznews Premium’s editor Felicity Duncan unpacked the letter in her excellent Worldview yesterday. Go have a read – click here to sign-up for a 30 days free trial to Premium. It will surely be the best investment you make today.