Tiger Brands independently confirms deadly listeriosis bacteria in its products

Results from independent laboratory retesting found the listeria ST6 strain, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The strain has been identified by South African authorities as responsible for the outbreak that’s killed 199 people since the start of 2017.

“We have been actively engaging with the Department of Health and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases on our findings and will continue to collaborate with them on the actions taken to date to actively address our findings,” the company said.

Tiger Brands’ Enterprise brand facilities in Polokwane, Pretoria and Germiston remain closed while remedial work continues.