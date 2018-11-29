London confirmation that Discovery’s time has truly arrived

As Malcolm Gladwell reminded us in his brilliant book Outliers, overnight sensations are always many years in the making.

For Discovery’s co-founder and CEO Adrian Gore it has been 25 of them. But after what we witnessed in London yesterday, there can no longer be any doubt that the South African multinational’s “shared value” business model is taking off.

I was among those squeezed into a packed room at Somerset House yesterday to hear Gore’s long-held vision being endorsed by, get this, the British minister of health, Apple’s chief operating officer and Nobel prize winner for economics, Richard Thaler.

Discovery’s time has truly arrived. Will be outlining my thoughts in more detail for Biznews Confidential on Premium. SA investors shouldn’t miss out on this home grown success story that’s been a quarter century in gestation.