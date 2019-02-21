Upside of being South African – and part of a turnaround

I’m rapidly approaching the end of a whirlwind two weeks back home, with a final engagement at the Joburg post-Davos webinar tonight. It’s a big venue and if you’re interested in joining, there is still space and a discount for Premium members – click here for details.

While travelling around the country, I’ve once again been struck by how the various locations delivered contrasting views. For instance, the commercial hub of Johannesburg, the mood is directly correlated to soggy business conditions.

Durbanites seemed cautious about a resurgence for the Zuma faction, but down the road in Maritzburg and deeper into the Midlands, a distinctive can-do attitude shone through. Only in Cape Town did I encounter unbridled optimism for the Democratic Alliance’s showing in the May election; and an abundance of political conspiracy theories.

The tyranny of distance plays a big role for South Africans, particularly in the way it shields many from turbulence occurring abroad. Having the luxury of being able to look in from the outside, has hopefully helped me provide some perspective. Especially if more of my countrymen start to appreciate there’s upside in being part of a turnaround.