Ronaldo’s illustration of how talent is now trumping capital

Professional football is the ultimate reflection of how power is shifting from capital to talent. The whip hand has moved very decisively from owners to the players with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo the best illustration of the trend. Something he once again proved yesterday. Emphatically.

In July last year, Italian club Juventus paid Spanish rival Real Madrid a record €100m for Ronaldo’s services. Together with salary, bonuses, fees to agents and former clubs, the total cost over four years balloons to €340m. Sceptics doubted any player was worth that much, especially not a relatively ancient 33 year old.

But on Tuesday night, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to ensure Juventus overcame a two goal deficit to move into the quarter finals of the world’s richest competition. Yesterday Juventus’s share price jumped 17% and is now more than double when Ronaldo joined, with a market capitalisation of €1.6bn. Real Madrid, which won the trophy three years in a row when Ronaldo was there, is now floundering on all fronts.

This outrageously talented athlete is proving to be a shrewd investment. But more importantly, he’s a reminder to boardrooms everywhere that talent can be priceless. And that relative to capital, dominant for so long, talent remains mostly underpriced. Because the right person does make a difference. Witness Ronaldo.