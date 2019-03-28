Gordhan’s SARS promise finally fulfilled – three years later

At a Davos media conference in January 2016, I inadvertently pressed one of admired South African politician Pravin Gordhan’s most sensitive buttons with a question about bloodletting at SA Revenue Services.

SARS, you see, was the former activist’s greatest achievement. He invested ten years transforming a leaky, misdirected tax collection agency into one of the world’s most admired. Not surprisingly, Gordhan took its Zuptoid-driven dismantling rather personally. And after his post-Nenegate reinstatement as finance minister, made fixing SARS a top priority.

But despite Gordhan’s best efforts, and once even threatening to resign, for most of those past three years he was powerless. Supported by a shockingly maleable KPMG and a fake news campaign in the Sunday Times, Zuptoids systematically defanged Gordhan’s pride and joy, ejecting something over 100 of its top executives.

Yesterday, the now public enterprises minister’s promise was finally fulfilled. His deputy during the SARS decade has been installed as the new commissioner. Edward Kieswetter is back in his old stamping ground. Nobody is better qualified to turn around this critically important institution. Further evidence that lunatics no longer run the asylum. Hope springs.