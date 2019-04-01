The reason 22 was Queen Victoria unluckiest number

With our three year adventure in the UK rapidly coming to an end, as one does, we’re using weekends for last minute tourism trips. On Saturday we headed for the Isle of Wight, a sizeable island (380km2) off the southern coast of England, a trip that included a first ever ferry ride, on the sea from Portsmouth for an hour.

The Isle of Wight’s major point of interest is Osborne House, summer home of Queen Victoria and her beloved Prince Albert. The house, which took six years to build, was opened in 1851. The enormous structure is suitably palatial, set within beautifully manicured gardens on a large estate and its own private beach complete with a (restored) bathing machine.

Osborne House was bestowed to the nation by Victoria’s successor, Edward VII. So today, anyone who pays the £12 entrance fee – including a lad raised in KZN’s Battlefields – may enter the inner sanctum of what was once the world’s most powerful ruler. Including the room she was dressed in; where ambassadors were received; and even her children’s nursery.

A lifelong fascination with my own early surroundings raised a strange co-incidence while looking at the very bed where the monarch passed away on 22nd January 1901: Queen Victoria died 22 years to the day after her greatest military defeat, by King Cetshwayo’s Army at Isandlwana, on 22nd January 1879. Guess 22 wasn’t her lucky number.