The joy and value of taking time off

The news these days is relentless and relentlessly bad. From Brexit uncertainty in the UK to loadshedding in SA, it seems like every day there’s something new to worry about. Combined with the usual pressures of modern life – paying the bills, holding onto a job, keeping your family safe and healthy – most of us end up living in a constant state of anxiety.

To combat this, taking time off is vital. It doesn’t have to be a lot of time. Just an hour over lunch spent reading a book, or twenty minutes in the morning for yoga or meditation can make a big difference in our ability to process and deal with stress.

I was reminded of this yesterday when Alec Hogg reached out to me and asked me to pick up the newsletter while he takes a break to recharge his batteries. Alec will be back next week, re-energised and fresh. But in the meantime, all of us could benefit from a little “me time” as the year rushes by.