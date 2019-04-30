Lessons in the true wealth gap – and SA’s crazy car subsidies

No lesson is learnt quite so well as that acquired through personal experience. I’ve been reminded of this as we pack for home after a three year adventure in London. Like being forced to sell a low mileage, well maintained Peugeot because taking it home requires paying a 65% customs duty.

That sends a far more powerful message about the real costs than any lobbyist’s argument justifying SA’s heavily protected motor manufacturers. Even worse, though, was being told by donation-refusing charity shops that much of what we’d pay good money for at home, is literally worthless here.

My friend Des Irwin, a Karoo farmer who died nine years ago but left memories aplenty, loved reminding me of such realities: in his world a tin that once contained peaches became someone’s cup. In the city, he said, it was just rubbish. In the rich north, that now stretches to anything used, even if it does work just fine.