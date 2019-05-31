Will SA have to pick the US or China?

The conflict between the US and China has gone from unspoken and cold to loud and hot. In particular, aggressive US moves to strangle Chinese champion firm Huawei and increasingly serious attempts by China to bypass the role of the US dollar in global trade have drawn some clear lines in the sand.

This leaves small countries like South Africa faced with a conundrum. In echoes of the Cold War era, we’re are being asked to make a tough set of choices – cut supplies to Huawei or face US sanctions, for example. The result may be a return to a bipolar world, with small countries forced to align with one superpower or the other.

As a diverse and free democracy, SA has an obvious affinity for the US. But as an emerging market, it is equally drawn to China. A lot will depend on which nation offers more attractive benefits. But either option is decidedly worse than a freer world where all nations work together.