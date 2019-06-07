GDP shocker highlights the symptoms, let’s treat the problems

If nothing else, this week’s shock 3.2% fall in GDP in the first quarter lays bare the full extent of SA’s economic problems. It also acts a lot like an MRI, showing us clearly where in the country’s body the rot can be found.

The most distressing problems can be found in manufacturing and mining, which shrank by 8.8% and 10.8% respectively. The blame for these disasters can surely be laid – mostly – at the feet of a crisis-riddled Eskom. These dreadful numbers starkly illustrate the steep cost of the governance and strategic failures at the state-owned utility and underscore the urgency of fixing it.

The other sector that was ravaged was agriculture, which fell by 13.2%. A large part of this was due to the weather, specifically drought. There’s not much government can do about making it rain, but it can plan for a much more water-constrained future and make sure that SA’s agricultural sector invests enough to adapt.

It’s time for SA’s business and political leaders to take a hard look at the test results and prescribe a treatment that will work.