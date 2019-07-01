Disruption’s greatest attribute is fun. Seriously.  

When the father of disruption theory Clayton Christensen penned his masterful The Innovator’s Dilemma in 1997, he explained rather specifically how the process worked. Having identified their market segment, classic disruptors jump into the deep end, delivering a product with many rough edges that only get worked away in time.

My inbox left me in no doubt we’re going through exactly this process with our live broadcasts on Biznews Radio. It has been a steep learning curve since we first began with pilots eight weeks ago. But we’re getting there fast. Especially after last week’s three hours in the live broadcasting cauldron.

My sincere thanks – and apologies – to all those community members who have been pointing out our live sound levels and cross-overs required improvement. But those rough edges are being smoothed as you’ll notice when next tuning in. Also, Thursday’s did not work for many of our community, so from this week Rational Radio will be broadcast live at 5pm on Wednesdays.

In his seminal books, Prof Christensen wrote a great deal about how disruption works. But what he didn’t address, is its most important attribute: challenging the status quo is also a lot of fun. And man, are we at Biznews having the time of our lives right now.

From Biznews community member Mike McLaren