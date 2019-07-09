Housekeeping: Share portfolios closed, welcome biznewsradio.com

Our involvement with two share portfolio bundles at Easy Equities ended yesterday – victims of their own success. Since we launched them in 2017, these bundles have attracted many millions of investment rand. Particularly the Biznews US Exponential portfolio which has been generating annualised returns of 24% (in dollars).

What began as a fun project for community members to easily replicate my own share portfolio, became a serious matter. As we realised when financial advisors began requesting “fact sheets”. As I have no intention of becoming a money manager, yesterday we handed over the bundles to the pros at Easy Equities.

My own investment has been into Biznews’s new internet radio station. The stream is now much easier to access: there’s a widget on the Biznews home page with the “play” button prominent – top right on desktops; very top of page on mobiles. Or you can go direct by typing in the direct address: www.biznewsradio.com.

So why am I making a fuss of this? Because Biznews Radio has expanded beyond my live hour on Wednesdays at 5pm. There’s plenty of fresh content every day from our partners at the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, with each insert separated by a smooth music track. Please have a listen and let me know what you think via alec@biznews.com.