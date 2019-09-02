Real life example of diversity’s benefits – from the east end of London

No matter how often business school researchers tell us diversity promotes superior outcomes, actually believing it requires something more concrete. Most of mankind views the world through a lens tinted by their own prejudices. Especially nowadays, where populists politicians actively discourage people from different cultures pulling together.

So to counter the Trumps, Johnsons and Grillos, consider the rejuvenation of a previously mostly homogenous professional football team from the east side of London. Never in the decades of my supporting them has long-suffering West Ham United’s prospects looked quite so promising as right now. Also, never before has the team’s composition been as diverse.

West Ham’s manager is Chilean. Last year’s player of the year, the goalkeeper, is Polish. The best player is French and the playmakers are Brazilian, Argentinian and Ukrainian. Also in the starting lineup is a Congolese, a Senegalese, an Italian and an Irishman. Only the captain and right back are English, who were previously dominant.

The last time West Ham won a Premier League match in the first month of any season was a single victory in 2016. Apart from a thrashing by the champions on the opening day, this August the team has won twice and lies 7th in the table – the best start in recent memory. West Ham fans are now hoping for even better to come. This time, thanks to diversity, we might just get it.