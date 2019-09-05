Strong message from surreal day one of Africa WEF

It was all rather surreal yesterday at the opening day of WEF Africa event at the CTICC.

Inside, I listened to the continent’s leading innovators, all West Africans, agitating for the ejection of the continent’s political and business elites. Outside, hundreds of students brought a taste of Hong Kong to Cape Town as they sang and chanted for an end to violence against women.

In between, a number of high profile politicians cancelled their trips to Cape Town in protest to the past week’s xenophobic looting, dampening the atmosphere at this usually exuberant gathering of Africa’s power mongers. Understandable as for most of the day delegates were forced by a police cordon to stay inside the convention centre.

The world is changing. Nobody quite knows what will happen next. In times like this, it’s best to remember God gave us one mouth and two ears so we can listen twice as much as we talk. Particularly those entrusted with leadership. And especially on a continent where poor governance has been tolerated for too long.