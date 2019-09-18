Listening: The success secret for people, companies, even governments 

The statement that most impressed me when Cyril Ramaphosa went off-piste in Davos (twice) at the annual Brand SA dinner, was his promise that he’ll run a “listening” Administration. Clearly, SA’s president “gets” that only through absorbing honest feedback can we improve – individuals, companies, even those running countries.

We rely heavily on input from our community here at Biznews. Every private email hitting my inbox is appreciated. As is more formal feedback like the four minute survey on Biznews Radio which hundreds of community members took the trouble to complete over the weekend. (Click here)

Because of this response, we’ll be adjusting our internet radio station’s programming over the next couple weeks. Not just yet, though, My hour of power, Rational Radio, airs as usual at noon today: it’s very easy to access, just click on www.biznewsradio.com. And with this afternoon’s lineup, it’s worth making it a diary entry.

Today’s guests include US emigration expert Bernie Wolfsdorf; Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter articulating the case AGAINST prescribed assets; and the late Gavin Watson’s brother Valence who will share what the family has learnt about the Bosasa founder’s 5am car crash. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t suicide. Look forward to being in your company. Until later.