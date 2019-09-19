Modern version of Dallas getting SA’s Green Blood pumping  

When I was growing up, much of South Africa shut down on Tuesday evenings. At 8:30pm, anyone within range of a television set became riveted by the “doings of the Ewings” – the long-running soap opera about a feuding Texas oil family.

As a nation, we’re sure to be equally captivated on Saturday morning when our beloved Springboks tackle the All Blacks in their opening game of the Rugby World Cup. Not since Jacob Zuma’s rambling resignation have so many people looked forward to a television moment with such anticipation.

Social media gives us the ability to link up with people we’ve never met but feel connected to in some way. And takes us so much closer to the action. It’s easier for RWC because many of the Springboks embrace their public personas: my “inside” sources, via their Twitter streams, are fellow Merchiston old boy Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) and global citizen Francois Louw (@FloLouw). Both are on the bench Saturday, ready to come on late and help win the game?

Another excellent source is my erstwhile Weybridge neighbour and former Bok captain Bob Skinstad (@BobSkinstad). Twitter streams let us all connect, enhancing experiences like this. Because there’s something about this level of sport which heightens senses. A winning Springbok team lifts the whole country, something SA dearly needs right now. This nation can hardly wait for the game to begin. Even more than it used to for Dallas.