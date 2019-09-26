Timeless Socratic advice to not mix business and politics 

I arrived late to Greek and Roman Classics. Newcastle High, you see, was strictly “Trompie en die boksombende” territory. Subjects like woodwork and technical drawing were more than adequately catered for. Not so Latin and the literature of the Hellenes.

So, my nudge towards the wisdom of the ancients came a couple decades after school via a precious press conference after the Berkshire Hathaway AGM in Omaha. Asked for reading recommendations, vice chairman Charlie (“book with ears”) Munger pointed us at Marcus Aurelius and Cicero. I paid attention. As one does when Charlie speaks.

His advice started a journey of unexpected enrichment. For any bookworm, there is nothing more exciting than stumbling over a hidden jewel. And today I’m convinced to have never been exposed to masterpieces like Aurelius’s Meditations or Plato’s The Republic would leave any life much the poorer. Also, their wisdom is timeless.

For instance, in The Republic we hear how Socrates, the greatest of all Western philosophers, advises governance be left to politicians and business to the commercial class. He warns of dire consequences when either crosses that line. America’s current travails – China trade war, Ukraine controversy – are clearly the result of a businessman’s deal-making approach to diplomacy. Proving the Socratic point. Again.

*If you missed yesterday’s Rational Radio – you can catch the full show here.