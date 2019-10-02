Paul’s letter to Shamila a good starting point for cleanup

Had an attentive audience last night at the first of our twice-a-year investment roadshow with our partners Standard Bank OST. The mood has lifted a little from January – but from the questions there remains considerable frustration that the plunderers are not yet in Orange Onesies.

In the past, my response was simply to exercise patience. It was easier last night – I could point the questioners to the Pierre de Vos piece which we republished on Biznews. In it SA’s constitutional law specialist answers the Orange Onesie question in his typically plain language. Explaining nine years of abuse can’t be fixed overnight.

Without spoiling your enjoyment of Prof De Vos’s summation, one of his points worth repeating is that new National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi has her hands full weeding out the bad eggs planted over many years in the criminal justice system. The good news is she doesn’t have to start from scratch.

On Rational Radio last week, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan told us he has sent the new NPA boss a list of the “criminals with badges.” Given O’Sullivan’s reputation, it’s a list she can trust. So Batohi knows who needs ejecting, Actually getting it done takes time. Best to exercise patience. All good things do come to those who wait.