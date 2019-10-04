Tell the ANC the time for platitudes is long past

The ANC released an “economic recovery plan” on Wednesday. The plan made many of the right noises and, to a large extent, mirrored the economic strategy paper released by Tito Mboweni last month. However, as many commentators pointed out, the plan is nothing new. It largely repeats the themes already played in the ANC’s 2011 National Development Plan, which was itself largely a repeat of earlier economic development strategies.

The ANC is good at writing optimistic plans that say very little while saying a lot. Unfortunately, the party has thus far not proven particularly good at implementing its plans or taking decisive action. Its big-tent approach to politics, its need to keep its labour allies onside and fend off attacks on the left from the EFF, and its awkward détente around state capture all work against its ability to make hard decisions and implement decisive policies.

In short, as a party, the ANC excels at platitudes and struggles with action plans. But the time for platitudes has passed. The economy is in a long-term relative decline. We still don’t even know what’s going to happen with Eskom. Ramaphosa has plans and vision. He needs an ANC that supports and enables action.