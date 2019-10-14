Enjoying a strong SA flavour to a weekly British institution

One of UK’s traditions acquired during our three year spell there is our weekly date with Strictly Come Dancing, a 15 year old television series that helps Brits cope with their long, cold winter. The live “Strictly” show is a national institution, watched by one of every five Brits and commented on by pretty much all of them.

There is a strong South African flavour to the 2019 series with sisters Oti and Motsi Mabuse enjoying starring roles – one who takes to the floor every weekend, the other, newest of the strictly’s four judges. This year a second SA dancer is among the 14 professionals, two-time SA Latin Champion, Johannes Radebe.

We’re likely to see a lot of the two twinkle-toed Saffers in a competition where celebrity dancers and their professional partners are eliminated weekly. Oti’s partner, actor turned professional racing car driver Kelvin Fletcher, is the bookies’ hot favourite to win at odds of 5/4. Johannes’s partner, actress and singer Catherine Tyldesley, is ranked in the top six, so we’re likely to see the duo strutting their stuff for at least the next eight weeks.

It’s a different experience watching Strictly every week without having to snuggle up in rugs and jerseys. But much better, especially when smells of a braai are wafting through.