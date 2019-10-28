Mmusi, Lindiwe and Herman offer a fake news jackpot

During the Springboks’ nail-biting RWC semi-final yesterday, a pal forwarded a WhatsApp message stating the DA’s recent defectors had created the “Liberation Party of SA”, LIPSA for short. Herman Mashaba was named as LIPSA’s national chairperson, Lindiwe Mazibuko president, Mmusi Maimane vice president and Athol Trollip secretary general.

Two other political personalities, Mbhazimba Shilowa and Gwen Ngwenya were also named as LIPSA office bearers. Juicy story. And one that seemed almost plausible for me because on my Friday evening flight home from London, someone who looked very similar to Mazibuko was a fellow passenger. Perhaps she was heading for the LIPSA presser?

Except she wasn’t because it was all fake news. Confirmed by Mashaba who texted me last night saying it’s “pure nonsense”. Something supported by a google search for LIPSA which brings up a political party of this name, but notes it was registered in February 2014 and failed to raise enough cash to actually contest SA’s General Election of that year.

In his tell-all book Trust Me I’m Lying, ace manipulator Ryan Holiday refers to our collective media diet “transformed into junk food – fake stories engineered by people like me to be consumed and passed around.” The only way to stop this is to break the chain. So, next time an unsubstantiated message arrives, best check it out before hitting the forward button.