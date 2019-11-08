Ian Moir, Christo Wiese might learn from Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira will be retiring from international rugby at exactly the right moment. The talented prop will be hanging up his hat after helping South Africa to a glorious third World Cup win. After 117 Tests and a brilliant World Cup performance, he’s closing up shop on the highest note possible.

There is, perhaps, a lesson here for some of South Africa’s corporate leaders. Consider, for example, Woolworths incumbent CEO Ian Moir, who has managed to lose billions on behalf of shareholders while collecting fat pay cheques for himself. Or Shoprite’s Christo Wiese, who recently used his special voting rights to hold onto his board seat against the wishes of a clear majority of non-Wiese shareholders. Or Sasol co-CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, who had to be fired after a searing investigation instead of falling on their swords like decent folks.

All of these people have missed their opportunity to step down with class and grace, like the Beast. Instead, they are clinging – or have clung, in the case of the Sasol duo – on to power long after they have worn out their welcome. A lesson for us all.