Hamba Kahle to a courageous friend, SA’s own Erin Brockovich

In a journalistic career which started four decades ago on January 5, I’ve met many colleagues who regarded our craft as a calling. My late friend, investigative ace Barry Sergeant, was one. So was Geraldine Bennett, who for me was the closest local equivalent of famous American activist Erin Brockovich, immortalised in the movie starring Julia Roberts.

Was, because on Tuesday, Geraldine passed away after a long battle with cancer. She died on her own terms, in her own bed on her farm in the Groot Marico, surrounded by friends. Two years ago she’d become seriously ill with a rare type of cancer. Her response to my mail of encouragement was typical: no pity party, instead she expressed concern for our ex-colleague Sergeant, who was also fighting cancer.

She was one of my favourite people, not least because of her unusual journey. Fame came early as a glamorous TV anchor, but she soon outgrew that world, transforming into a genuine earth mother long before it was fashionable. She was most passionate exposing environmental abuse by corporates. Like when her reports closed down polluting Anglo Platinum smelters in Rustenburg, removing the primary source of the region’s illness.

Geraldine once confided that her decision to relocate to the remote Marico as she feared for her life because of what she’d been exposed to during a spell with the World Nuclear Association in London. I’ve thought very differently about the nuclear power industry ever since. And always will. Hamble Kahle to our very own Erin. Her life proved JFK’s famous quote that “one person can make a difference, and everyone should try.” As she truly did.