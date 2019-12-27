No happy ending for this David in battle against the Sanlam Goliath

Over the past few months I’ve followed financial advisor David Melvill’s fight with South African life assurance giant Sanlam with increasing disquiet. It has all ended really badly. Despite decades of entrusting his clients’ funds to the Bellville group, Sanlam has now terminated Melvill’s contract. His troubles began after employing his son who, at the time, had been blacklisted by Sanlam (a banning subsequently lifted). While he was working for Dad, Melvill Junior is accused by the life office of moving away from the strictly admin role his father stipulated – and as a result, Melvill Senior’s contract has been cancelled and revenue stream terminated by the corporation. After interviewing Melvill ahead of his formal appeal against the banning, I called for adult supervision in what has deteriorated into an unseemly and unnecessary ruckus. But the corporate is sticking to its ruling. We asked both sides to explain their perspectives. and republish them below. You be the judge. – Alec Hogg

Sanlam’s response:

Lemuel Melvill (David Melvill’s son) was previously employed as a representative of Sanlam Life.

Sanlam received a complaint from a client regarding Lemeul which led to a forensic investigation. The outcome of the investigation showed that Lemuel had forged signatures on 4 different occasions which he subsequently admitted to. It was also found that he had allowed clients to complete blank or partially completed forms. It is important to note that conduct such as this expressly prohibited in the FAIS Act.

On advice from Sanlam’s Compliance division, Distribution Management decided to terminate Lemuel’s contract as his conduct displayed a clear lack of honesty and integrity and amounted to material contravention of the FAIS Act. This was also aligned with how Sanlam has previously dealt with similar cases. Given this outcome, Sanlam was obliged to debar Lemuel in terms of the current legislation with effect the 5th March 2018.

An enquiry submitted by a Sales Support Assistant in Sanlam Distribution pertaining to irregularities with business submitted by Mr David Melvill led to further forensic investigation. She became aware that his son, Lemuel, was consulting with clients in June 2018 whilst he was debarred.

David was given the opportunity to comment on an Interim Report which contained the details of the irregularities.

Sanlam found that David was not truthful in his response to this enquiry, as he stated that Lemuel only provided administration services to these clients. Sanlam, however has telephonic confirmation from all the relevant clients that Lemeul had provided them with advice after he was debarred.

David submitted policy application documents (including new business applications and replacement advice records) in which he declared that he provided the financial advice. These policies are intended to replace policies that have lapsed. In all instances there were material differences between the original policy and the new policy. These differences include benefits, cover amounts, cover growth, and the intermediary that would generate commission, being David. David has confirmed that he has never met any of these clients and has only had a telephonic conversation with one of them.

The advice was rendered by his debarred son, Lemuel.

This presents as clear dishonesty and fraudulent behaviour by David.

Sanlam received an additional client complaint through a Branch Manager. The client confirmed that Lemuel contacted her in November 2018.

During the call, which she recorded, he reminded the client of the email he sent to all his clients earlier in 2018, which indicated that he had left the employment of Sanlam and that he had joined Financial Hub a brokerage that is not tied to Sanlam.

Additionally, he said “I focus a lot on investment houses like Allan Gray, Investec… which give you (the client) more choice and freedom.”

Lemeul emphasised that the client needed to sign documentation that would allow him to continue to “look after” her portfolio. In fact, he said “There is a form, if you’d like me to still be your adviser, there is a form I need you to sign for me”. He went further to confirm that on her benefit statement it will show Lemuel as looking after her. He also during the call gave her the assurance that he still goes out to meet with clients.

The client became uncomfortable when she realised that Lemuel’s name did not reflect on any of the official correspondence and documentation, which he requested her to sign, but rather that of David.

David therefore contravened several sections of the FAIS Act, FAIS General code of conduct and the FSR Act when he:

Submitted policy application documents to Sanlam in respect of the clients identified as if he rendered the financial and intermediary services, knowing that he had never even consulted with these clients.

Allowed an unauthorised individual (his son, Lemuel), to offer financial advice and then submitted these policies under his broker code.

We therefore informed David that we would terminate his contract and that we would notify the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (“FSCA”) about the outcome of our forensic investigation. We have notified FSCA on the 19 November 2019.

We have offered David numerous opportunities to provide us with any material information of which we should take note, and we have offered to re-open the investigation upon receipt thereof.

David continues to minimise his own very serious transgressions and that of his son.

Sanlam values our relationship with our clients and intermediaries who present the face of Sanlam to clients. They hold the key to our relationship with clients and to the trust which our clients have in us.

It is as important for our intermediaries to know that we have the highest regard for their role, as it is for our clients to know that we apply the highest standards of service, ethics, accountability and compliance which they expect of us.

Happened and unfair

By David Melvill*

Why did Sanlam cancel my contract after years of loyal support and why is it unfair?

If my Sanlam contract was cancelled three months ago, why am I even still engaged in a battle with them? Foolishly, I believed Sanlam would come to their senses and reinstate it. More importantly, Sanlam’s merciless approach and double standards need to be exposed. Too many advisors have suffered at the hands of this cruel system.

If I am correct, then the public needs to be exposed to this. They then need to ask the question, “Is Sanlam the company we wish to support with our pension scheme, our investments and our life assurance?” Furthermore, as brokers we should ask the question too, “Is Sanlam the company we should be introducing to our clients too?”

I have been a loyal supporter of Sanlam for 34 years, this does not count for anything. If anything, I am paying dearly for this support. By cancelling my contract they have removed the income stream I have built up over the years and would have enjoyed as long as I continued to look after my clients.

Background to Lemuel (my son’s) dismissal at Sanlam

The “crime” I am accused of is employing my son, Lemuel, as my administrator, after he had been dismissed by Sanlam. They perceive he was also giving advice and therefore going against the ruling of his “debarment of 12 months that he was subjected to.” I strongly contested this.

Professor Robert Vivian, the Professor of Finance and Insurance at the Wits School of Economics & Bus Science Prof Vivian, has been my expert witness in helping me understand the FAIS Act. (I have a big debt of gratitude for his help and counsel). He is arguably the most knowledgeable on the FAIS Act. He says: “The common law and justice itself make a huge distinction between technical administrative/regulation based minor violations versus criminal intent to defraud or enrich yourself at a client’s expense.” He further states “On the original basis of “Fit and Proper” it is only after the due process of law, of first trying to impose a fine that debarment became an option.” “Today it is unconstitutional that employers can do this.”

Furthermore, Prof. Vivian argues very strongly that, “No man can be deprived of the right, liberty and property without a fair trial for there to be a process of due law.” “Otherwise it is unconstitutional and a complete violation of due law.”

The independent adjudicator, advocate David Woolfrey, appointed by the Tokiso agency, reviewed Lemuel’s and Sanlam’s case, he said in his findings, “Lemuel should receive a first and final warning.” Sanlam chose to ignore this and overruled it. They fired him and debarred him. They are a law unto themselves. It is not possible to appeal Sanlam’s findings, you have to revert to the High court, thus making it almost impossible to contest their findings.

“Lemuel signing a client’s signature is not fraud,” Prof Vivian says. “At best he should have been subjected to a disciplinary hearing, not a dismissal hearing.” “It is not just on the basis that you have broken the law, so now you must be fired.” He is at pains to emphasise that, “An employer should not be involved with debarring an individual, and it should be done by the Regulator or the courts.”

Why was the termination of my Sanlam contract unfair?

“When do the facts become the ‘real’ facts?” I believe this only happens when both parties have had the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the information available and challenge the credibility of the information on hand. This did not happen prior to the case reaching the final forensic document stage. The report that was tabled was only Sanlam’s version of the events. There was no opportunity afforded to me to respond to this final report, as it was only made available after the “Termination Letter” had already been sent to me and my contract cancelled.

Therefore this did not follow a correct legal process. I responded then by saying, “I had been found guilty in abstentia.” It is my contention that the process was flawed as it was unreasonable, unfair, and unlawful.

If we were to say Lemuel was guilty of giving advice, which I strongly contest, should a father be punished for the “sins of the son?” The approach by Sanlam seems disproportionate and exceedingly harsh. Surely the FAIS Act is designed to keep fraudulent, thieving advisors out of the industry and protect the public? Surely justice would be better served when ruling in accordance with the spirit of the law rather than when a minute in the letter of the law is transgressed?

In the issue that when it comes to me and my son I believe Sanlam management and I would at least agree that any father would want to help his son, and in fact has a duty to do so – which was my aim here. Clearly the intention was NOT to damage Sanlam or undermine the FAIS Act, on the contrary. It is rather the sequence of events, with a particular interpretation of the actions that has led to this.

What has been my contribution to the industry?

I have striven to always give good financial advice and service to all my clients. I have never defrauded them, enriched myself at my clients’ or Sanlam’s expense or done anything unethical that has placed them in an adverse or prejudiced position.

I therefore believe to get rid of me from the industry, is unreasonably harsh and targets the wrong person. I believe it would be reasonable and fair for Sanlam to reinstate my contract so as to bring this unhappy course of events to a conclusion.

If Sanlam is unwilling to reinstate my contract and cancel their request for my debarment, then the FSCA Tribunal will have to decide whose interpretation of the law is correct. In the meantime, I am grateful that I have a course of appeal. Spare a thought for all the many Sanlam advisors that are “hired and fired”, with no appeal or recourse. This behaviour can no longer be condoned – it is despicable. No wonder the whole FAIS Act will be thrown out shortly, as the new CoFi Act will replace it.