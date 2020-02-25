Big week coming up – hope to see you then (online or in person)

Quite a week coming up with the Budget tomorrow and my three city presentation roadshow next week. I really enjoy connecting with the Biznews community and look forward to doing so with you either online or in person.

Here’s the background and the details:

* My working day starts tomorrow at 6am in the Budget “lockup” so that were ready to publish all the key info on Biznews as Tito starts talking (2pm). So be sure to log in then to Budget 2020’s details even before most of the nation hears it. You’re invited to attend our traditional post-Budget interactive webinar at 7pm tomorrow night. Thanks to BrightRock’s sponsorship, the webinar is open to the whole Biznews community, but you do need to register beforehand. Click here to do so.

* Then I’m off on the twice a year roadshow next week to provide an update on the super-performing Biznews Share portfolio and execute changes in the wake of the 2020 Budget. Our hosts Standard Bank Online Share Trading have allowed us to open the presentation to Biznews community members. The tickets, at R200 (£10) are priced in line with what OST charges its clients, while Biznews Premium members can come with our compliments (ie for free). The events start at 6pm, formalities last for an hour with refreshments afterwards. Click on the city’s name for details of how to secure your seat –

– Johannesburg on Tuesday 3rd March at Glenhove Conference Centre.

– Durban on Wednesday 4th March at Riverside Conference Centre.

– Cape Town on Thursday 5th March at Commodore Hotel.

Look forward to hosting you in tomorrow evening’s post-Budget webinar – and hopefully seeing you during next week’s roadshow.