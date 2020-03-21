Earth’s take on the other side of self-isolation

One of the positive coronavirus stories that sparked an interest this week was how clear the water canals in Venice were, a result of decreased water traffic and tourists. Some sightings reference white swans and dolphins caught up in the mix…

Further research showed how heavily polluted air space in China was also plummeting and blue skies were visible.

Years ago I remember being involved in a convoluted debate about how one fixes over-polluted, nuclear-damaged zones.

The answer I got; take humans out of the equation.

Makes one think… Is earth needing a break?