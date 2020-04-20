Clear signs SA will return to semblance of normality soon

There are clear indications that in a fortnight life will slowly start returning to some form of post Covid-19 normality. The extension of the lockdown to end April gave the country time to prepare for the worst. It looks increasingly likely that the medical reality for South Africa may turn out to be somewhat better than what was feared.

The Covid-19 panic which sparked stock market crashes and economic lockdowns around the world stemmed from dire predictions, including America could lose 2m people, Britain 550,000. Those forecasts have been progressively reduced. Data from both countries now suggests the peak may have passed and with mortalities at a small fraction of initial projections.

There can be little doubt awareness of Covid-19, social distancing, hand sanitising and, indeed, lockdowns themselves have played a big part in this welcome outcome. So is the surprising discovery that four in five people infected never actually knew they had it. Investors are telling us economies will re-open soon: Wall Street gained 15% in the past two weeks, its strongest fortnight in 80 years.

