Farewell to Marc Wainer, property sector legend

Got the sad news last night that the inimitable Marc Wainer has passed away. A media-friendly, larger than life personality, and the founder (in 1999) of Redefine Property died of a heart attack. He was 71.

Wainer was also a founding member of the SA Property Owners’ Association (in 1965) which announced his passing in a tweet, saying it was made with “heavy hearts”. For years he was half of a tag team with former Liberty Property head Wolfie Cessman. Wainer stepped down as Redefine’s executive chairman a year after the passing of his wife Lesley.

His life was exposed to public scrutiny through an autobiography, Making My Marc, and was a regular on Business Day television where he hosted a series on mentorship. The rags to riches Johannesburger leaves a big hole in the city’s property sector.

