Another little breakthrough as Rational Radio gets pictures

I do so love sharing our little breakthroughs. And as we had one of them yesterday…

Some months back my old pal David Shapiro (“SA’s favourite market commentator”) agreed to join me for a weekly recorded hour of radio to resuscitate the show we did for a decade and a half. The remote episodes began more rough than ready, but we slowly eased into the tech to the point that by lockdown, every Monday Biznews’s new studio hosted sparking conversation.

Since lockdown we’ve gone back to remote and experimented with new formats, but struggled to get that all-important live interaction with our community. Until yesterday, when Rational Radio transformed into a live webcast. It’s radio like I’ve never experienced: great content, not-such-pretty-faces (ours), questions and comments from listeners, and an opportunity to live share graphs and pics pulled from the internet.

The content is the usual full hour of high quality which you can listen to (or download) for free by clicking here. But if ever you needed an excuse to take the R3 a day plunge and join up to Biznews Premium, this is it – seats at the live show are only for our paying members. One day all radio will be done this way. OK, maybe just all good radio! See you next week?

To receive Biznews founder Alec Hogg’s Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the Weekender for a wrap of the best content Biznews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 51 times, 51 visits today)