Biznews takes leaf from Charles Dickens, creator of the serial

Prodigious nineteenth century novelist Charles Dickens is known for many things, including an apology for having written a long letter to a friend “because I didn’t have time to write a short one.”

What you may not know, though, is the one time Parliamentary reporter was also the creator of the concept popularised by television soap operas. Dickens disrupted his industry by publishing his novels as monthly serials, not complete works, starting in 1836 with The Pickwick Papers, published in 19 double chapter booklets over 20 months. More than a dozen more followed.

Biznews launches a serialised book today with UK-based South African Julian Roup reading each chapter of his in-gestation novel called Life in the Time of Plague. This is Roup’s fourth book, one which moves at a leisurely pace with a deadly undertone – the author is almost 70 and lives in a country where his age group dominates 28,500 mortalities to Covid-19 thus far.

Please have a listen (or a read if you prefer). We’ll be publishing a chapter a day for the next couple months. Am really hoping you make the project as popular as it deserves to be. If so, it could resuscitate Dickens’ long forgotten innovation. Which is sure to earn the gratitude of deadline-challenged writers everywhere.

