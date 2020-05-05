The move from linear to on-demand accelerating. Ask Spotify’s Daniel Ek.

Our first Thursday at Noon webinar for the Biznews community last week had “house full” signs even before kickoff. Although we’ve had over 1,000 webinar registrations before, never before did we max out the 500 seats in our package. Not this time. Thursday’s capacity has been doubled. It’s free but you must register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9181201774565127183

This is yet another pointer to our new normal. Old habits are being shed at warp speed. Replaced by new ones which would previously have taken years to catch on. Webinars always made financial sense. Having now been adopted en masse, it’s hard to see old fashioned conferences ever making a comeback.

The best description I’ve heard of these supercharged changes was from Daniel Ek, the brilliant Swede who leads Spotify, the world’s top music and podcast streaming service. In last week’s investor call he put it down to the speeding up of a 20 year global shift where on-demand replaces linear.

Ek says Spotify’s numbers show the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this inevitable shift, with lockdowns sending millions of free-to-air radio consumers to taste streaming music and podcasts. Similar to webinars and conferences. Our webinar topic this week is Living with Radical Change: our guests Stafford Masie, Suzanne Stevens and Tony Manning. How appropriate.

