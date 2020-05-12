How one little word made a very big difference to yesterday

Two things dominated yesterday for me. First was a stream of chiding emails after describing Prof Michael Levitt as SA’s only Nobel prizewinning scientist. I got it right on social media where the word “living” was included – but not in the Daily Insider.

Sorry for not replying to each mail – doing so would have swallowed the whole day. Will try to be more careful in future – and hope to make it up to the dozens of correspondents through the interview the Stanford prof has granted us for later today. Keep an eye out for it.

My day’s other big event was hosting another excellent Rational Radio podcast, recorded live with a questioning virtual studio audience of 200 Biznews Premium subscribers. David Shapiro was in top form (isn’t he always?) and there was a fascinating discussion about teetering Phumelela and why Business For SA is agitating for a lockdown drop to Level 2. Click here to watch the YouTube video.

