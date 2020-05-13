In this deluge of irrelevant information, clarity is power

I’ve become immersed in the coronavirus crisis, as you might expect from someone putting together a daily programme on the subject. We’re now onto episode 33 of Inside Covid-19, and the latest one is rather special.

It is headlined by an interview with Emma Sadleir, one of SA’s best known lawyers although still in her mid-30s. She decided six years ago to abandon the fast track at legal giant Webber Wentzel to start her own business focusing on a then little-covered area of Social Media law. It has paid off. In spades.

Ms Sadleir has become the dominant voice in a mushrooming field, and listening to her in the latest podcast explain the explosion of fake news, it’s easy to realise why. Clear-thinking and articulate, she applies excellent communication skills to educate without lecturing. An attribute far rarer than you’d ever imagine.

She reminds me of Yuval Noah Harari’s opening line in his latest book where the brilliant author and historian writes: “In a world deluged by irrelevant information, clarity is power.” Quite.

