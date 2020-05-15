Ramaphosa may be planning to unleash an 88 year old economic plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on Wednesday disappointed many. Social media was soon flooded with comments about how he wasted an hour saying nothing, harking back to the bumbling rambles of his unlamented predecessor. One memorable wag even lamented that at least with Zuma, we got a giggle.

I’m on another page. For me, two important things stand out. First, the way CR closed with a quote from a 1942 address by US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, at a time when World War Two was going badly. The other: that SA’s cabinet is “seized with the issue” of outlining a clear strategy for economic recovery.

I’m seeing them as clues that Ramaphosa is studying working examples of how nations extracted themselves from economic depression and high unemployment. And that he may be preparing to unleash a local version of the most famous of these, FDR’s New Deal of the 1930s that put millions of jobless Americans to work building roads, schools, parks and hospitals.

There are obvious similarities between the US economy which FDR inherited after winning the 1932 presidential election and the one Cyril has to fix when Covid-19 bills start coming due. Ramaphosa may well have concluded if a massive public works plan did the trick for one of his heroes, why not repeat it? Why not indeed?

Comment from Biznews community member Mike Weldon:

Hi Alec This is me being constructive and conciliar for a change instead of judgmental and rude. As a student of Economics at Durban University in the late 60s (an ardent Keynesian and totally against the monetary theories of Friedman) I was privileged to attend a lecture by one of the architects and administrators of Germany’s recovery after World War 11. During question time a few of us quizzed him on the role of the German people in getting the country back on its feet. Something not so well known at the time and largely dismissed by the Yanks and Brits! I regret now that I do not remember his name, (Sch…..?), but he is fairly well known as a behind the scenes mover and shaker. Whilst not discounting the effects of the Marshall Plan in any way, he reminded us that German ingenuity, had also been applied to help make up the shortfalls from a financing aspect. The only real assets that the country had left of any worth were its land and natural resources. So it pledged these on long term mortgages and liens as guarantees on direct loans and other longer term financing instruments ( from both governments and private enterprises) to get the balance of the money needed. Simple, but highly effective, as I found out when a few years later I visited the largely recovered country in 1970. The exact mechanism of providing sureties to the pre-existing local investor/owner pools, obviously not the Nazis, I do not recall, but it had to do with the super-ordinate national interest. Nor do I know how they convinced foreign investors that the innate German propensity for hard work and enterprise would ensure the fulfillment of her obligations under the contracts. But they managed, the proof is in the ………….. . I am too old now to believe anyone would consider my opinion of these as realistic suggestions for this country, but if you think there is merit, you can. Mike Weldon BA(econ) BCom (UND)

Comment from Biznews community member Frikkie Van Tonder:

Good morning Alec Thank you very much for the daily insights and comments you send out…it really does bring out a clear message in times where we are bombarded with the theory that because “they” shout the loudest, it creates the perception that “they” must be correct… Some days I disagree with a lot that you are saying in your intro, some days I totally agree, but everyday what you say makes me think for myself, and isn’t that the point? Today I want to say, “fuck Alec, wouldn’t that be a pearler of a plan if CR can pull it off. If the plan he conceives (FDR 1930’s style) can A.) receive the backing it needs in the political elite, and B.) receive the buy-in of the people in government that need to implement it, as well as ordinary Saffers!! Wouldn’t that be grand!!” vriendelike groete

Frikkie Thiart

Comment from Biznews community member Pieter Laubscher:

Good morning Alec Will understand if you do not have time to read/respond. First, and again, thank you for your team’s incredible news service – in my humble view, state-of- the-art, the best around – I am inspired each and every morning and not only for the invaluable information you disseminate, but also for your uncompromising optimism and commitment to SA. I also appreciate the points you make regarding the Presidents’ information session last night. I am very aware of the treacherous path our country is embarking on having uniquely to open-up the economy as we navigate (from early-April) the inland-spread-of-the-virus (so-called ‘exponential growth’) phase. My question is this: is the stretch from a FDR New Deal and the glaring current folly (not to mention the pre-Covid stuff) and the most immediate challenges which we face re the economy that requires daily bold and decisive action may be not expecting a bit too much? I was incredibly exited by the ‘social compact’ trigger when President Ramaphosa and SA leaders stepped up to the plate during the initial phase of the pandemic impact (and retain space for this outcome beyond Covid). My concern, however, is that the opening-up of the economy (‘flattening the recession curve’) now requires even stronger social compact/ cooperation and bold and decisive action compared to that demanded thus far in ‘flattening the epidemic curve’. With the latter we have demonstrated success (the President’s quoting of the counter factual last night is spot-on). However, I do not see much of the initial Covid-19 social compact promise alive; opposition political parties are (rightfully) taking the government to court instead – they were boots-and-all part of the initial ‘compact’. As an economist I will also want to put it that if we do not move with speed NOW we will not have an economy to reside over and drive recovery. Trust business leaders and transfer responsibility in managing the Covid threats to worker health. This is the only way we can lock-in the gains made thus far and ensure sustained success, which will really set SA up for recovery. Without social compact all is bound to end in tears. Maybe I will be positively surprised (over the past decade the reality has been diagonally opposite, including last night). I note that informed Saffers appreciate the President’s apologies re the government’s mistakes and there are the current negotiations re phase 3 underway. Again, revived ‘social agreement’ towards the end of this month will be too late. The economy’s current implosion (importantly more to do the pre-Covid condition) is not linear – every day without bold action leads to accelerated implosion. And then, social compact can only be revived by decisive action directed at the economy, not towards any political party or sectional interest. This is what is required from our leaders at this point. Is that in the offing? Thanks Alec, and again, keep up your (and your team’s) excellent work. Regards Pieter.

